IPL: Records created as MI halted CSK's winning streak

April 04, 2019 14:16 IST

The 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), saw some records created as Mumbai Indians put a brakes on Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, beating the visitors by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

1. Mumbai Indians completed a century of victories

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after Jason Behrendorff dismissed Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: BCCI

With this victory, Mumbai Indians registered their 100th victory in the IPL and became the first franchise to do so.

The team completed this milestone in their 175th match while the losing side stood second with most victories, standing at 93 wins, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders with 88 wins.

2. Dwayne Bravo's 100 wickets for Chennai

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo has been instrumental for CSK with bat and ball. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Dwayne Bravo took 100 wickets for the yellow army in the IPL. He also became the player with most expensive over in this season as he gave 29 runs in the final over of the innings.

This is the highest number of runs conceded by a CSK bowler in an over.

3. 4000 IPL runs for Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is third on the list of batsmen for most sixes in the IPL. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

CSK captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni breached his 4000 run-mark for CSK. The 37-year old is also just nine sixes away from touching 200 sixes. He will vie with AB de Villiers, who has 192 sixes to get to second in the list which is headed by Chris Gayle who has 302 sixes.