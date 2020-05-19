News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Trust major factor between player and coach: Bangar

Trust major factor between player and coach: Bangar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 19, 2020 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them.'

IMAGE: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, centre, with Hardik Pandya, left, and KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecurities.

 

"I think trust is a major factor, it could be a mental conditioning coach, or it could be skill coach," Bangar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"It's very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them."

Talking about mental conditioning coaches, Bangar said: "The coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach."

The 47-year-old former all-rounder served as the batting coach of the Indian team for five years from 2014 to 2019.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

This man has helped Kohli & Co improve against pacers

This man has helped Kohli & Co improve against pacers

'Kohli's passion to win for India is second to none'

'Kohli's passion to win for India is second to none'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use