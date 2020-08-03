News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series

Trott appointed England batting coach for Pakistan series

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Jonathan Trott

IMAGE: Former England batsman Jonathan Trott. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England's batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, BBC reported.

 

Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in first class cricket.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
