This year's IPL could be a big hit with advertisers

August 03, 2020 11:51 IST

'That it is happening in the second half of the year, during the festive season, will only encourage many to step up advertising.'

IMAGE: The shifting of the IPL to UAE from September to November due to the COVID-19 situation in India could prove to be a blessing in disguise for broadcasters Disney-owned Star India, given the festive season is a vital window from an advertising viewpoint. Photograph: BCCI

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held from September 19 to November 8 in the United Arab Emirates, announced Brijesh Patel, chairman of the cash-rich T20 league last week.

Coming within days of the International Cricket Council's decision to move the T20 World Cup slated for this year in Australia, it confirms this will be the first IPL season to be held during the festive period in India.

This will also be the third edition to be held abroad after the 2009 edition which was held in South Africa, while the UAE had staged the first half of the tournament in 2014.

Media agency heads whom this correspondent spoke to said the tournament would bring advertisers back after a challenging first half of CY20, given the festive season is a vital window from an advertising viewpoint.

"The announcement of dates is certainly good news for advertisers. Close to 45 per cent of annual advertising takes place between Ganesh Chaturthi and New Year. A lot of advertisers will, therefore, be interested in undertaking promotional and brand-building work. The IPL is a high-impact property that will attract advertising," said Ashish Bhasin, CEO (APAC) and chairman (India), Dentsu Aegis Network.

Disney-owned Star India, which holds the broadcast rights for the IPL, had earned Rs 2,000 crore in advertising revenue from both the TV channels and Hotstar last year.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli jokes with Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma during the toss ahead of an IPL game last year. Photograph: BCCI

It is likely to maintain this revenue target this IPL season, given that ad rates will not be sold at a premium of 10 to 15 per cent, which is the norm every season, said media agency sources.

Last year, the average ad rate for a 10-second slot on TV and digital advertising for the IPL was Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Star could maintain these rates in a bid to woo as many advertisers as possible, said people in the know.

If compared to the cricket World Cup in 2019, the India matches attracted higher rates of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 18 lakh per 10 seconds. Non-India matches, in comparison, attracted a rate of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Raj Nayak, a media industry expert who has tracked the sports industry for over two decades, said that segments such as FMCG, automotive, telecom, e-commerce, ed-tech, digital, and gaming apps would be eyeing a share of the advertising pie.

>This will be besides categories like consumer durables and electronics.

"I don't see any dearth of advertisers as far as IPL goes," he said.

And the fact that it is happening in the second half of the year, during the festive season, will only encourage many to step up advertising, he said.

R S Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation -- maker of Amul -- said IPL very much features on its advertising calendar.

"We are big investors as far as sporting tournaments go," said Sodhi. "And we will look at the IPL this year from an advertising perspective."