Towering fast bowler Shannon Gabriel retires

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has quit international cricket with immediate effect, the 36-year-old said on social media.

Since his West Indies debut in 2012, the right-arm quick played 59 Tests, 25 One-dayers and two T20 Internationals finishing with 202 wickets across the three formats.

"During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies," Gabriel wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from international cricket."

The towering quick from Trinidad and Tobago claimed 13 wickets in a 2018 Test match against Sri Lanka in Gros Islet, which is the fourth-best match figures by a West Indies bowler.

His last appearance for West Indies was in a Test against India in Port of Spain last year.