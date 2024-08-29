Sharmila And Kenny's Olympic Love Story

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sharmila Nicollet/Instagram

American athlete Kenny Bednarek has publicly acknowledged the significant role his girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet has played in his track and field career.

In a recent interview, Kenny expressed gratitude for Sharmila's support and guidance, crediting her with being a key factor in his success.

Sharmila and Kenny have been dating since 2020, the year Bednarek won his first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sharmila is an Indian professional golfer whose experience in elite sports has undoubtedly contributed to her ability to understand and support her boyfriend's athletic pursuits.

Born to an Indian mother and a French father in Bengaluru, Sharmila initially excelled in swimming before discovering her passion for golf at 11.

According to Olympics.com, a casual introduction quickly transformed into a dedicated pursuit, leading to a successful amateur career highlighted by the 2008 All-India Ladies Amateur Championship and participation in the 2006 Asian Games.

Transitioning to professional golf at 18, Sharmila has scored 11 victories on the Women's Golf Association of India circuit.

Despite facing initial challenges in her professional journey, she achieved a major milestone in 2012, becoming the second Indian and youngest Indian golfer to secure a full tour card for the Ladies European Tour.

Kenny, the 'Kung Fu' sprinter (because of his wearing a bandanna when he races, looking like a kung fu fighter from the movies), won a second Olympic silver in Paris in the 200m.

'If I didn't meet my girlfriend in 2020,' Kenny told an interviewer, 'I wouldn't be who I am today. There wouldn't be a Kung Fu Kenny.'

He credited Sharmila with being '90% of the reason why I'm the pro athlete I am today', highlighting her crucial role in his Olympic journey.

Sharmila's support has extended to various aspects of Kenny's life, including his diet, recovery and training. Her guidance, Kenny said, has been invaluable, helping him make the necessary adjustments to reach his full potential.

The American sprinter visited Bengaluru in 2022 with Sharmila and explored the local cuisine, sampling a variety of traditional Indian dishes.

I've been having a lot of seafood but also some traditional Indian foods,' Kenny told Sportstar magazine. 'I love the desserts here. I really like the kulfi and the rasmalai. It's not like the USA where everything is loaded with sugar. Here it's sweet but not too sweet.'

'I've been eating a lot of biryanis, but I love dosas most. I've been eating them for breakfast and lunch. I can't get enough of it.'

With Sharmila by his side, Kenny aims to go for gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.