This Batter's Back After Heart Surgery!

IMAGE: Central Delhi Kings' Yash Dhull bats during the Delhi Premier League T20 match. Photograph: Kind courtesy Central Delhi Kings/Instagram

Delhi's young batter Yash Dhull, who captained India at the Under-19 World Cup title in 2022, has made a comeback to cricket two months after undergoing surgery for a hole in his heart.



A routine check-up at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru revealed the condition following which the 22 year old was advised to undergo surgery, according to a report in News18.



'During the NCA check-up, the team, after consulting with the set of doctors, advised him to undergo surgery for the hole in his heart. He was attending a camp with the rest of the emerging players a couple of months back in Bengaluru,' his childhood coach Pradeep Kochhar said.



A determined Dhull made a comeback to cricket two months after the surgery, with the BCCI keenly keeping an eye on the batter.



Dhull made a return to action during the ongoing Delhi Premier League where he captained Central Delhi Kings.

Not wanting to stress himself too quickly after the recovery, he handed the captaincy to Jonty Sidhu and restricted himself to playing as the Impact Player and also took a break from the fifth match.



'The NCA has given him the certificate of fitness, so there shouldn't be an issue in any of the formats going forward. During the DPL, he took a rest from one of the games because the humidity was very high,' Kochhar added.

'Even going forward, there shouldn't be any problem for him to play the Ranji Trophy and the longer formats.'

Dhull's father Vijay revealed that his condition was one since birth and was not threatening.



Dhull, who has struggled in the DPL with 93 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 113.41, said it is taking time for him to find form after the surgery but he is not worried.



'Kuch cheeze hui hai past main... uske baad mai recover karke aaya hu. Thoda time lag raha hai but mai positive hu aur apne game ke liye 100% dunga. (Certain things have happened in the past, and I have made a comeback after the recovery. It's taking time but I am positive and will give 100% for my game),' Dhull said after playing in a Delhi Premier League match.