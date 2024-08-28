'Do you need a bowling coach when I am here?': Zaheer

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. Photograph: LSG/Instagram

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan on Wednesday assumed the role of Lucknow Super Giants team mentor and termed it the start of something 'very, very special' for the franchise that failed to win the IPL despite reaching the play-offs twice in three seasons.



Under former team mentor Gautam Gambhir, the team made successive play-offs after making their debut in 2022. But, after the departure of Gambhir, LSG struggled to replicate their success this season, and finished a lowly seventh.



"LSG are a relatively young franchise in IPL, but it has not been looked upon like that, the building blocks are pretty much in place," Zaheer said at the media interaction at the RPSG Group Headquarters in Kolkata.



"They have made a lot of progress. The consistency with reaching play-offs, which is so tough in this fiercely-contested competition, is something that gives me a lot of confidence when I am looking at coming and contributing to the franchise's success.



"We have similar stances on many things when it comes to cricket, where LSG should go in future, what kind of cricketing values, the brand of cricket the team should look to play."



The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.



Zaheer will fill the place left vacant by Gambhir last year when he joined his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and guided them to the IPL title before becoming the Indian team head coach.



Expectations will be high from the former India star who said he's ready to do anything, that needs to be done, for the franchise.



"The process is something that will be required and which will be my responsibility. I will make sure that the process, that is required for each individual to express themselves fully to bring a lot of victories to the franchise, is in place.



"I will be closely looking at the decision-making for LSG to go to

the next level. Hopefully this season is going to be the special one and the beginning of something very, very special for this franchise," Zaheer added.At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.LSG currently do not have a bowling coach, after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir's coaching staff in the Indian team."Do you need a bowling coach when I am here? I will do everything that the team needs," Zaheer said.It is learnt that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programme during the off season.Before getting into coaching, Zaheer played for three IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58.His final outing in the IPL was in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.LSG team owner Sanjiv Goneka hailed Zaheer's hunger for success."His ability to keep winning, keep having this strong hunger for success is something that attracted me towards getting him as part of the LSG franchise," Goenka said."A couple of weeks ago, I realised that he was not with not any cricketing franchise, so I called him up, we spoke, we agreed and he is here."So, it's as short and as quick as it gets. We are very excited to have him on board. We do believe he will do wonders for future of LSG," he added.Asked about the fitness of pace sensation Mayak Yadav, Goenka said: "He is with NCA, it's not for me to comment on his fitness. He is a hardworking guy and wants to improve and become a good cricketer in franchise cricket and for Team India."

When asked whether they would like to retain Mayank, Goenka said: "Not only Mayank, we hope all good players play for LSG."



Former Australian opener Justin Langer replaced Andy Flower as the team's head coach last year and he will continue alongside his deputies Lance Klusener and Adam Voges, and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes.