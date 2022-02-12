Top 10 buys on Day 1 of IPL Auction 2022

The IPL mega auction lived up to its top billing as several cricketers made a huge windfall.



Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the costliest purchase on Day 1 of the players' auction as Mumbai Indians shelled out a massive Rs 15.25 crore to get him back, while Deepak Chahar was a close second with a Rs 14 crore from his previous franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Among the overseas players, Sri Lanka's spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore, the same amount they paid for pace bowler Harshal Patel and Delhi Capitals bought all-rounder Shardul Thakur at the same price.

A look at the top 10 buys on Day 1 of the IPL Players' Auction 2022:

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore -- the highest price paid for a player on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Players' Auction. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: All-rounder Deepak Chahar was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

IMAGE: All-rounder Shardul Thakur was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.

IMAGE: Medium pacer Harshal Patel was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore.

IMAGE: Sri Lankan spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore -- the highest paid for an overseas player on Day 1.

IMAGE: West Indian batting ace Nicholas Pooran went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crore.

IMAGE: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was snapped by new franchise Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Avesh Khan had a dream day as he was sold to new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals went all out to buy pace bowler Prasidh Krishna for Rs 10 crore.