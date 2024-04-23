Ton-up Jaiswal goes back to basics

IMAGE: Jaiswal struck nine fours and seven sixes to make an unbeaten 104 from only 60 balls against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India and Rajasthan Royals' batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday said focussing on the basics and not overthinking during a testing phase helped him find form after a poor run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Jaiswal ended a barren run by his lofty standards with his first ton of this season of the IPL to power Rajasthan Royals to a nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday.

Having got off to promising starts, the left-handed batter was not able to convert any of his innings so far and had gone without a fifty in seven matches on the trot until this ton.

Jaiswal struck nine fours and seven sixes to make an unbeaten 104 from only 60 balls, a knock which was replete with powerful shots on the leg side and crispy drives.

"I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots," Jaiswal told the broadcaster after the match.

"I'm trying to do what I am doing well. Some days it comes good and some days it doesn't, (but) I'm not thinking much," he added.

"I want to thank all my seniors the way they have guided me. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals management and especially Sanga sir and Sanju bhai for giving me opportunities. I go out and give my best in the practice sessions and I'm so happy today," Jaiswal said.

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma celebrates a wicket with teammates. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said the team knew it was only a matter of time before Jaiswal found his form back.

"I don't think he (Jaiswal) needs (any advice from) anyone. He's very confident. (It) was about one game," Samson said.

Samson credited Sandeep Sharma (5/18) and Avesh Khan for Rajasthan's comeback in the game, as a 99-run fifth-wicket stand between Tilak Varma (65) and Nehal Wadhera (49) had lifted Mumbai Indians from a difficult position.

"We started well in the powerplay and then the left-handers played (Yuzvendra) Chahal and (Ravichandran) Ashwin well. But the way Sandeep and Avesh came back, that's why we won the game," he said.

"The wicket was dry but when the lights came on, the wicket gets better to bat. The way Jos (Buttler) and Yashasvi batted, we knew we had to reset and go again. People are professionals, we backed them to do well," Samson added.