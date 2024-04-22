Why Kohli's controversial dismissal is a grey area

IMAGE: A screen grab ofVirat Kohli's controversial dismissal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Kaif/Jio Cinema

Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal has compounded the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's woes, and their left-arm quick Reece Topley on Sunday described the whole episode as "a grey area" in cricket and called for more clarity in rules.

The new Hawk-Eye technology to determine no-balls for height was used when TV umpire Michael Gough deemed a waist-high delivery from KKR's Harshit Rana fair, ending Virat Kohli's stay at a 7-ball 18 through a return catch. RCB lost the IPL match by a run while chasing an imposing 223.

Despite Kohli's contention, the Hawk-Eye showed that the ball would have passed below his waist if he had stayed inside his crease, thus making it a legal delivery under the new system.

"Obviously, those measurements are brought in to get rid of a grey area, and then you have something today that no one had thought of," said Topley, who was not a part of the RCB eleven for Sunday's match.

"He (Kohli) was obviously out of his crease and the ball was over his hip high, then obviously he was out of his crease down the wicket.

"The measurement was taken with Virat inside the crease so it's a bit of a grey area. Obviously, it's fine margins and would be spoken about in a game where the victory margin is just one run.

"We are going to be disappointed. There is going to be two different mood, different feelings about that dismissal. It's just a grey area," added Topley.

Asked whether they have accepted the dismissal, he said: "I can throw this back to you saying what was your opinion. It's tough...two people can have two different opinions. In our camp, we feel like its a grey area, like uncharted territory, so probably you need more clarifications in the rules."

It was RCB's seventh loss from eight matches and sixth on the trot as their playoff chances are all but over.

"It's not absolute. We go about every game like we are going to win it and try the best of ourselves. We can finish with seven games and look back and say it was a respectful campaign," he added.

Will Jacks (55 from 32 balls) and Rajat Patidar (52 from 23b) steered RCB's chase before Andre Russell turned the momentum dismissing the duo in one over.

"Losing two set batters wasn't ideal. Rajat and Jacks played so well and gave us a chance and Karn Sharma hit some sixes in the end. It was such a beautiful game. That's such high standard of cricket," he added.