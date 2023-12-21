Tom Curran slapped with four-match ban for intimidating an umpire

IMAGE: Sydney Sixers all rounder Tom Curran was banned for four matches. Photograph: Screengrab/X

England all-rounder Tom Curran has been banned for four Big Bash League (BBL) matches after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-match dispute, although the sentence will be appealed by Sydney Sixers, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Sydney Sixers import Tom Curran has been suspended for the next four games after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire, although the club has indicated that they would appeal the sentence.

Curran was involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

The fourth umpire, who is in charge of supervising the pitch during pauses in play, is said to have tried to stop Curran, which resulted in the Englishman being charged with a Level 3 infraction under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

According to CA, Curran completed an initial practice run-up in which he ran onto part of the UTAS Stadium surface before being ordered not to run onto the pitch by the umpire. Curran then proceeded to the opposite end of the wicket and attempted another practice run-up, according to CA.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the statement read as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision," he added.

Curran was later charged by match referee Bob Parry for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee, or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match" under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct.