News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup'

'Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup'

December 21, 2023 14:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes had knee surgery last month. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England coach Matthew Mott said Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer will be given every chance to prove their fitness before next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

All-rounder Stokes, 32, had knee surgery last month, while Archer has been hampered by a series of injuries.

 

"Ben, aside from his incredible match-winning ability in every department, gives us that ability to have a seam bowler in your top six that gives you so many options with your team balance," Mott said.

"In terms of Jofra, you've just got absolute box-office pace, change of pace, bowl any over in the innings. Bowl your Super Over, bowl your last over when they need to. Him on the park is massive, everyone would agree with that."

England, who will be defending champions at the World Cup, face West Indies in the decider of a five-game T20 series later on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL's Most Expensive Players
IPL's Most Expensive Players
'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'
'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'
Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires
Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
X users face hour-long outage; services restored now
X users face hour-long outage; services restored now
Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols
Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols
India-Taiwan-US Unite To Counter China's Cyber Threats
India-Taiwan-US Unite To Counter China's Cyber Threats

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?

This Aussie pacer is IPL's new star?

Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?

Cummins didn't deserve Rs 20.5 crore price tag?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances