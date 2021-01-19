PM Modi, Sachin, Sehwag lead praises for India after historic win

January 19, 2021 13:55 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The cricket fraternity, led by Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and legend Sachin Tendulkar, hailed India's remarkable win at the Gabba on Tuesday.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.

Lauding the Indian cricket team for its glorious win against Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout.

Former batsman Virender Sehwag said after what had happened in Adelaide -- bundled for 36 in the second innings -- the win on Tuesday has given joy of a lifetime. He even went onto rate the victory above a World Cup win.

Tendulkar praised Team India and said in every session there was a new hero who stepped up to the occasion to deliver for his side.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hailed the head coach Ravi Shastri's effort in leading the young side. He also praised the captaincy of Rahane for giving a lot of confidence to the youngsters.

PM Modi: "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Sachin Tendulkar: "EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India."

Virender Sehwag: "Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai. From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special."

VVS Laxman: "Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages. @ajinkyarahane88 led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can't forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort."