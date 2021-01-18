News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience

Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience

Last updated on: January 18, 2021 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Josh Hazlewood and picking his fifth wicket

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Josh Hazlewood and picking his fifth wicket. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

An injury-ravaged India have shown tremendous resilience to stay afloat in the four-Test series against Australia and Mohammed Siraj best illustrated their never-say-die attitude with his maiden five-wicket haul in the Brisbane decider on Monday.

It has been an emotionally Testing tour for the 26-year-old who lost his father in November but stayed on to make his Test debut in Melbourne.

 

His mental strength was further Tested in Sydney, where a section of the crowd targeted him, prompting an investigation into India's allegation of racial abuse of some of their players.

Heading into Brisbane, Siraj found himself leading a depleted Indian pace attack that included Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, both of whom had played only one Test, plus debutant T Natarajan.

The left-arm quick responded by claiming 5-73 to help to dismiss Australia for 294 in their second innings at the Gabba.

"I'm grateful I got this opportunity to play for India and managed a five-for. I wish my father was around to see it. This is because of his blessings that I have got a five-wicket haul in Tests. I am speechless and can't express my feelings in words," an emotional Siraj told a video conference.

"It was tough after he passed away. I spoke to my family and gained strength after talking to my mother. My focus was to fulfil my father's dream of me playing a Test match for India."

Siraj has done a lot more than that and will finish the series as India's most successful bowler with 13 wickets from three Tests.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Patience the key for Australia on Day 5, says Smith
Patience the key for Australia on Day 5, says Smith
Chandrasekhar recovering after suffering mild stroke
Chandrasekhar recovering after suffering mild stroke
A week after baby, Virat gets image makeover
A week after baby, Virat gets image makeover
Cutting down on biryani has worked for Siraj
Cutting down on biryani has worked for Siraj
No joint parade this year at Attari border on R-Day
No joint parade this year at Attari border on R-Day
Karnataka leaders blast Thackeray over his statement
Karnataka leaders blast Thackeray over his statement
Sensex tanks 470 points; Nifty drops below 14,300
Sensex tanks 470 points; Nifty drops below 14,300

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 4

PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 4

PICS: India chase 324 for fairytale Aus series win

PICS: India chase 324 for fairytale Aus series win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use