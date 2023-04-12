News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Time for soul searching for young DC

Time for soul searching for young DC

Source: PTI
April 12, 2023 23:10 IST
Delhi Capitals are currently in the last spot in the points table with four losses on the trot

Photograph: BCCI

A team full of uncapped youngsters takes its own time to blossom into a winning outfit and one needs to give the current Delhi Capitals side that requisite duration, feels Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

DC are currently last in 10-team table with four defeats in a row and it does hurt, admitted the former India skipper.

 

"The loss certainly hurts, especially because of the way this team has played since 2019. But these things happen in sport. It's never easy when you lose. There are so many youngsters in our side and we'll take time to be a good team," said Ganguly.

But Ganguly insisted that the players need to do some soul searching into what has gone wrong.

"It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone," he said.

"When you play for a period of time, you will go through such phases. It's about going back to your rooms, looking at the mirror and asking yourself ‘how can I change’."

When asked about the aspects that the team needs to improve upon, Ganguly said, "We'll have to bat much better. Axar was absolutely brilliant and that's why we got a score of above 170. We need others to stand up. Lalit bowled well on the wicket in Delhi. But the most important thing for us is to get together and put runs on the board."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
