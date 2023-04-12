News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Wrestling: Antim Panghal to fight for gold

Asian Wrestling: Antim Panghal to fight for gold

Source: PTI
April 12, 2023 16:43 IST
Antim Panghal had begun her campaign with a dominating 'win by fall' against Singaporean Hsiao Ping Alvina Lim and followed up with a 6-0 victory in the quarter-final against China's Li Deng.

IMAGE: Antim Panghal had begun her campaign with a dominating 'win by fall' against Singaporean Hsiao Ping Alvina Lim and followed up with a 6-0 victory in the quarter-final against China's Li Deng. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Displaying a brilliant counter-attacking game, young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal breezed into the 53kg title clash, scoring dominant wins over her rivals, whereas Anshu Malik will fight for bronze after struggling to breach the defence of Japan's Sae Nanjo, in Astana on Wednesday.

 

The 18-year-old Panghal, who last year became the first Indian woman wrestler to become U20 world champion, routed the 53kg field, not conceding a single point on the moves of her rivals.

The only point she lost was through a caution received in her semi-final against Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjaeva, whom she outclassed 8-1.

Panghal got on board with a take-down move that she initiated with a left-leg attack. The Uzbeki had the Indian in head lock position a couple of times but on both occasions, not only did Panghal wriggle out with consummate ease, she also employed counter attacks at a lightening pace to keep extending her lead.

Panghal had begun her campaign with a dominating 'win by fall' against Singaporean Hsiao Ping Alvina Lim and followed up with a 6-0 victory in the quarter-final against China's Li Deng.

She will now fight for gold against the formidable Japanese Akari Fujinami, the 2021 world champion and someone who has hardly lost a bout since she started competing at the senior level in 2020.

In the 57kg competition, much was expected from talented Anshu Malik but the 2021 world championship silver medallist struggled to score against Nanjo, the reigning U23 world champion.

It was Nanjo who began on an aggressive note, getting hold of Malik's left leg but the Indian managed to escape. Malik was put on clock for her passivity and conceded a point for not being able to score within a 30-second period. The action-less first period ended with the Japanese leading 1-0.

In the second period, Nanjo also lost a point for passivity but she soon got hold of Malik's left leg and turned it powerfully, leaving Malik grimacing in pain and tapping the mat, pleading the Japanese to unlock the leg.

By the time the referee stopped the bout, the damage was done. The injury had crippled Malik's move and Japanese emerged a 5-1 winner.

Malik, if fit, will now fight for bronze against Mongolia's  Erdenesuvd Bat Erdene.

Meanwhile Manisha (65kg), Reetika (72kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) will fight for bronze medals.

Sonam was pinned by Mongolia's Orkhon Purevdorj in her quarter-final but since her rival made the final, the Indian bounced back in the competition.

India have so far won six medals from the competition with Greco Roman wrestlers grabbing four of them.

Nisha Dahiya (68kg) had won a silver and Priya (76kg) clinched a bronze on Tuesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
