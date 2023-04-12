News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tilak sticks to his strengths in MI's win

Tilak sticks to his strengths in MI's win

Source: ANI
April 12, 2023 20:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tilak Verma hits out during his 29-ball 41

IMAGE: Tilak Verma hits out during his 29-ball 41. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma interacted with young Tilak Varma after their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals in a last ball finish at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Tilak said that it was his dream to bat with skipper Rohit and building a partnership with him was fun.

 

MI skipper Rohit and Tilak's partnership of 61 runs laid the foundation of MI's first IPL 2023 win. Rohit was MI’s top-scorer with 65 of 45 while Tilak played a helping knock of 41 runs in 29 balls.

In a video posted on IPL’s Twitter handle, Rohit asked Tilak about his feelings after the win

"I am feeling nice, I was waiting from last year to bat with you, this time got the opportunity, building partnership with you was fun," Tilak said.

Rohit further asked what was running through his mind in the 16th over where he punished bowlers with two consecutive sixes and four with straight bat into the stands.

"I thought to keep my head still and base strong. Rather than hitting unique shots, I chose my strength and hit straight" Tilak said

Taking about the first win of MI in this season, he said, "It is important to find early momentum, we have played two matches and it was required to win as we can have the momentum going."

At the end, Rohit concluded the interaction with Tilak by using famous Hyderabadi slang "Bahut maza aya tumse baat karne miyan! (it was nice to talk to you)".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar has a suggestion for Dhoni...
Gavaskar has a suggestion for Dhoni...
ICC rankings: Sky continues to top T20I charts
ICC rankings: Sky continues to top T20I charts
Haaland on track to shatter more records
Haaland on track to shatter more records
TCS Q4 net rises 15% to Rs 11,392 crore
TCS Q4 net rises 15% to Rs 11,392 crore
Police book 2 persons for Bathinda army camp killings
Police book 2 persons for Bathinda army camp killings
Take action against Khalistani elements: India to UK
Take action against Khalistani elements: India to UK
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone

PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone

Shastri slams Indian pacers over lack of fitness

Shastri slams Indian pacers over lack of fitness

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances