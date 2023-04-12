News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone

PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: April 12, 2023 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's a special day for Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. 

The legendary skipper plays his 200th match for CSK on Wednesday, and to mark the milestone, Dhoni was presented with a memento by frannchise owner N Srinivasan.

 

Ahead of the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni was felicitated by Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath in front of his applauding teammates. 

MSD has led CSK in 199 matches out of 213 so far, having won 120, lost 78, and one failed to produce a result. His win percentage with CSK as skipper is 60.30 per cent.

(PHOTOS: BCCI)

N Srinivas presents Mahendra Singh Dhoni a memento

 

Srinivas presents Dhoni with a memento

Dhoni with his CSK teammates

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Asian Wrestling: Antim Panghal to fight for gold
Asian Wrestling: Antim Panghal to fight for gold
Precious! Kohli has aquiet time with daughter Vamika
Precious! Kohli has aquiet time with daughter Vamika
Gavaskar puts his finger on MI's problems
Gavaskar puts his finger on MI's problems
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
Is India Prepared For AI Adoption?
Is India Prepared For AI Adoption?

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Shastri slams Indian pacers over lack of fitness

Shastri slams Indian pacers over lack of fitness

Gavaskar has a suggestion for Dhoni...

Gavaskar has a suggestion for Dhoni...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances