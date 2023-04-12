PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone

It's a special day for Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The legendary skipper plays his 200th match for CSK on Wednesday, and to mark the milestone, Dhoni was presented with a memento by frannchise owner N Srinivasan.

Ahead of the match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni was felicitated by Srinivasan, former Chairman of the ICC, former President of BCCI and TNCA, Mrs. Chitra Srinivasan and Mrs Rupa Gurunath in front of his applauding teammates.

MSD has led CSK in 199 matches out of 213 so far, having won 120, lost 78, and one failed to produce a result. His win percentage with CSK as skipper is 60.30 per cent.

(PHOTOS: BCCI)