'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has gone on to score 27 centuries and 7 double hundreds since his Test debut in 2011. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's Test career was 11 years old on Monday.

To mark the occasion, the batting legend posted a montage of his many breath-taking innings on his Twitter handle.

'Time flies #20June #TestDebut', Kohli captioned the video.

Kohli, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Sabina Park on June 20, 2011, has played 101 Tests, his last Test coming against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in March.

Kohli has scored 8,043 Test runs at an average of 50, scoring 27 centuries and 7 double hundreds.

He is currently training in Leicester for the one-off Test against England to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1 to 5.