News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli: Warne

Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli: Warne

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 08, 2021 15:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the fourth Test against England at The Oval in London. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spin legend Shane Warne heaped rich praise on Virat Kohli, saying he has instilled self-belief in his team and hopes that the Indian skipper continues to play for a long time as it augurs well for Test cricket.

 

India recorded a fine 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

They look up to him. He's got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It's important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we've all got to say, 'Thank You Virat'," former Australia player Warne said on Sky Sports.

"The way he's led them, he's made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. If you don't believe, you won't succeed no matter how good a side you have.

"Kohli gives his team the belief and it's great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli. Please keep playing for a long long time," he added.

Kohli is India's most successful captain in Test cricket, having led the country to 38 victories out of 65 games he has led in.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Unseen visuals from dressing room after Oval win
SEE: Unseen visuals from dressing room after Oval win
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
Lata on Asha: 'Our Rivalry is Imagined'
Lata on Asha: 'Our Rivalry is Imagined'
Quashed notice to Twitter MD: UP wants urgent hearing
Quashed notice to Twitter MD: UP wants urgent hearing
Optional T+1 settlement cycle introduced for markets
Optional T+1 settlement cycle introduced for markets
Why Bajwa did not shift ISI chief
Why Bajwa did not shift ISI chief

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

'We need people like Kohli, he's an amazing character'

'We need people like Kohli, he's an amazing character'

Divorce: Shikhar Silent, Ayesha Opens Up

Divorce: Shikhar Silent, Ayesha Opens Up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances