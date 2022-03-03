News
When Virat Played His 1st Test...

When Virat Played His 1st Test...

By Rediff Cricket
March 03, 2022 13:17 IST
'Edwards stared at Virat and Kohli in return was blowing kisses to him through the grille of the helmet.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, June 20, 2011. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters
 

India's first Test against Sri Lanka, starting from March 4 in Mohali, will mark Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

The Test, which was initially supposed to be played before an empty stadium, will now see a 50 per cent crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association ground and many will anticipate a big knock from the 33-year-old batter on the special occasion.

Kohli's journey since his debut against the West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 20, 2011 has been a remarkable one. Kohli has so far accumulated 7,962 runs from 99 Tests.

Recalling Kohli's debut Test, Sunil Gavaskar, the first cricketer to play 100 Tests, remembered, 'Even in his debut series, he wasn't afraid to take on the opposition. Fidel Edwards was bouncing him and he was ducking them.'

'After that, Edwards stared at Virat and Kohli in return was blowing kisses to him through the grille of the helmet.'

'For a newcomer to be dealing that way with one of the fastest bowlers in the world -- Fidel Edwards was quick. He was 145 plus -- that told you about the young man's belief in himself and the guts that he showed.'

'Since then,' added Gavaskar while speaking to Sports Today, 'it has only been an upward curve as far as his career in concerned.'

Rediff Cricket
