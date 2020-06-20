News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » June 20, 2011: Kohli's first Test, and he scores...

June 20, 2011: Kohli's first Test, and he scores...

By Rediff Cricket
June 20, 2020 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored just 19 runs in the two innings of his debut Test. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

It is nine years to the day since Virat Kohli made his Test debut.

Following India's historic World Cup victory on April 2, 2011, Kohli -- a member of that winning team -- was named in the Test squad for the West Indies tour.

It was not a debut to remember for the 22 year old.

Kohli scored just 19 runs in the two innings at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica, twice caught behind off Fidel Edwards. India won the Test.

 

In the 85 Tests and 143 innings he has played since Sabina Park, Kohli has scored 7,221 runs for a current tally of 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62.

The Indian captain is the only batsman in world cricket who currently averages over 50 in all three formats: Tests -- 53.62; ODIs -- 59.33; T20Is - 50.80.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How Kohli made it to Team India...

How Kohli made it to Team India...

Why you will fall in love with Virat Kohli... again!

Why you will fall in love with Virat Kohli... again!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use