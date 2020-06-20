June 20, 2011: Kohli's first Test, and he scores...

June 20, 2020 12:37 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored just 19 runs in the two innings of his debut Test. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

It is nine years to the day since Virat Kohli made his Test debut.

Following India's historic World Cup victory on April 2, 2011, Kohli -- a member of that winning team -- was named in the Test squad for the West Indies tour.

It was not a debut to remember for the 22 year old.

Kohli scored just 19 runs in the two innings at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica, twice caught behind off Fidel Edwards. India won the Test.

In the 85 Tests and 143 innings he has played since Sabina Park, Kohli has scored 7,221 runs for a current tally of 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62.

The Indian captain is the only batsman in world cricket who currently averages over 50 in all three formats: Tests -- 53.62; ODIs -- 59.33; T20Is - 50.80.