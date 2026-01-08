HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tilak Varma Issues First Update After Rajkot Surgery

Tilak Varma Issues First Update After Rajkot Surgery

January 08, 2026

IMAGE: Tilak Varma posted a selfie along with a reassuring message. Photograph: Tilak Varma/Instagram

Tilak Varma has broken his silence after reports emerged about him undergoing surgery in Rajkot, reassuring fans that his return to cricket won’t take long.

The 23-year-old left-hander took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a selfie along with a reassuring message.

 

“Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back on the field sooner than you know it,” Tilak wrote on his Instagram Story.

Tilak underwent surgery for testicular torsion after experiencing acute discomfort during Hyderabad’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal in Rajkot. Given the nature of the condition, which requires immediate medical intervention, the decision to operate was taken swiftly. The surgery was performed on Wednesday, following which Tilak stayed back with the squad before travelling home with the team.

The incident had raised doubts over his short-term availability, especially with India’s T20I series against New Zealand set to begin on January 21 in Nagpur. Early reports suggested that Tilak could miss the series due to the procedure.

However, Hyderabad head coach DB Ravi Teja sought to allay concerns, describing the surgery as “very minor” and insisting there was “nothing serious or alarming” about the situation.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ravi Teja said Tilak should be match-ready within three to four days and remains on track to be available for the New Zealand series.

