Afridi's Anti-India Dig Sparks Backlash

'People across the border violated sportsmanship.'

IMAGE: Shaeen Afridi reignited the controversy with a pointed remark while speaking about the Asia Cup. Photograph: PCB/X

Months after the Asia Cup final ended in an unprecedented trophy snub, the controversy has resurfaced -- this time through a pointed comment from former Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi that sparked sharp reactions across social media.

Despite sealing a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side never laid hands on the trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council chief, took the trophy away after Indian players refused to accept it from him.

The gesture came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, adding a strong political undertone to the otherwise marquee continental clash.

Afridi reignited the controversy on Wednesday with a pointed remark while speaking about the Asia Cup.

'People across the border violated sportsmanship. Our job is to play cricket, and that remains our focus. We will try to respond on the field,' Afridi said at a press meet.

Afridi's comment did not go down well with social media users, triggering sharp reactions online.

'Empty vessels make the most noise,' wrote one user. 'Are you even fit for a reply?' posted another.

'I want such confidence in my life,' mocked a third while another threw down a challenge with, 'Let's see on the field.'

The remarks come at a time when Afridi is racing against the clock to regain fitness. The pacer is currently recuperating from a knee injury and is under the supervision of the PCB's medical panel at its high performance centre in Lahore.

Afridi has been a cornerstone of Pakistan's pace attack in recent years, and his availability could be vital ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.