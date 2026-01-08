Hardik Pandya on fire in Vijay Hazare; Abhishek fails

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya slammed a blistering 75 from 31 balls, hitting nine sixes and two fours, against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hardik Pandya continued his red hot form for Baroda with a quickfire half-century against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite List A match in Rajkot on Thursday.



Playing his second match of the tournament, Pandya slammed a blistering 75 from 31 balls, hitting nine sixes and two fours to put Baroda on course for a huge total in the must-win game.



He made a dashing start, smashing the Chandigarh spinners out of the park, twice hitting three sixes in an over to race to his half-century from 19

balls.Hardik dominated the 51-ball 90-run stand for the fifth wicket with Priyanshu Molia, who also hit a fifty, as Baroda raced past the 250-run mark, in the 35th over.In his previous match, Hardik had blasted 133 from 92 balls, with 11 sixes and eight fours, in a losing cause against Vidarbha.

India's T20 batting sensation Abhishek Sharma suffered a rare failure when he was dismissed for nine against Mumbai in Jaipur.



Abhishek made eight before he was caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling Sairaj Patil.