HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik Pandya on fire in Vijay Hazare; Abhishek fails

Hardik Pandya on fire in Vijay Hazare; Abhishek fails

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 08, 2026 11:55 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya slammed a blistering 75 from 31 balls, hitting nine sixes and two fours, against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hardik Pandya continued his red hot form for Baroda with a quickfire half-century against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite List A match in Rajkot on Thursday.

Playing his second match of the tournament, Pandya slammed a blistering 75 from 31 balls, hitting nine sixes and two fours to put Baroda on course for a huge total in the must-win game.

He made a dashing start, smashing the Chandigarh spinners out of the park, twice hitting three sixes in an over to race to his half-century from 19

balls.

Hardik dominated the 51-ball 90-run stand for the fifth wicket with Priyanshu Molia, who also hit a fifty, as Baroda raced past the 250-run mark, in the 35th over.

In his previous match, Hardik had blasted 133 from 92 balls, with 11 sixes and eight fours, in a losing cause against Vidarbha.

 

India's T20 batting sensation Abhishek Sharma suffered a rare failure when he was dismissed for nine against Mumbai in Jaipur.

Abhishek made eight before he was caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling Sairaj Patil.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
Waugh Tips Jaiswal To Be Next Test Great!
Waugh Tips Jaiswal To Be Next Test Great!
BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'
BPL host Ridhima refutes claims: 'I was not dropped'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans in Vadodara Ahead of Ind vs Nz ODI2:01

Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans in Vadodara Ahead of Ind vs Nz...

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport1:07

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO