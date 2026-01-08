'Bina Virat Ka Naam Liye...' Vikas Kohli Fires At Critics

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar had expressed his disappointment at Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Vikas Kohli has slammed critics of his brother Virat, in what fans believe is a sharp response to Sanjay Manjrekar’s recent remarks.

Manjrekar had expressed his disappointment at Virat’s decision to step away from Test cricket, suggesting that the former India captain might have shown more resolve in trying to regain his peak form rather than ending his red-ball journey prematurely.

Responding to the ongoing commentary, Vikas took to Threads with a pointed message aimed at those who use Virat’s name to stay relevant. While it’s not explicitly confirmed whether the message was directed at Manjrekar, fans widely speculated it was a reply to the former batter’s recent comments.

‘SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE, (It seems like people cannot run their houses without taking Virat Kohli's name),’ wrote Vikas.

This isn’t the first time Vikas has defended his brother publicly. He previously slammed Manjrekar after the former cricketer had taken a dig at Virat’s IPL strike-rate, highlighting a long-standing pattern of outspoken defense from Virat’s family.