HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harbhajan urges patience with Gambhir

Harbhajan urges patience with Gambhir

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2026 17:50 IST

x

'In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach.'

Although he hasn't found success in red-ball cricket, Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, having guided India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai and the Asia Cup T20 title last year

IMAGE: Although he hasn't found success in red-ball cricket, Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, having guided India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai and the Asia Cup T20 title last year. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called for patience with head coach Gautam Gambhir amid growing debate over India’s coaching structure following the team’s recent struggles in Test cricket.

India have endured a difficult period in the longest format, suffering two home whitewashes in the last two years. A humiliating 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in 2024 was followed by a 0-2 loss at home to South Africa in 2025, both under Gambhir’s tenure.

 

New Zealand’s clean sweep also marked the end of an era in Indian Test cricket, bringing down a fortress that had been fiercely protected for more than a decade under captains such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The loss to New Zealand cost India a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2025, while the setback against South Africa could again jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the next one-off title clash, depending on other results.

At the same time, Gambhir has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, having guided India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai and the Asia Cup in 2025. The team has also remained competitive in limited-overs formats.

Harbhajan underlined the pressures that come with coaching the Indian team and cautioned against rushing into structural changes.

'It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game. You have to be more engaged because there are multiple team selections, and you also need to focus on match results,' Harbhajan told ANI.

'In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach,' he added.

Harbhajan also defended Gambhir’s credentials and urged stakeholders to show restraint.

'Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient,' he said.

Addressing the debate around having separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket, Harbhajan said the idea should not be forced prematurely.

'If you feel you need to split the coaching, such as adopting a policy of one white ball and one red ball, then there is no need to do so for now. But over time, if needed, you should definitely do it. There is nothing wrong with that,' he added.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sindhu storms into Malaysia Open quarters
Sindhu storms into Malaysia Open quarters
Starc credits Aus squad depth, ethos for Ashes domination
Starc credits Aus squad depth, ethos for Ashes domination
Mitchell Starc opens up on retirement
Mitchell Starc opens up on retirement
Stokes concedes, Bazball has lost its element of surprise
Stokes concedes, Bazball has lost its element of surprise
Too many World Cups hurting cricket's charm?
Too many World Cups hurting cricket's charm?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty0:38

Bhaderwah Valley: Where Nature Unfolds Its Beauty

IAF Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits NCC Republic Day Camp1:15

IAF Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visits NCC Republic...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO