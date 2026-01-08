Harbhajan urges patience with Gambhir

'In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach.'

IMAGE: Although he hasn't found success in red-ball cricket, Gautam Gambhir has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, having guided India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai and the Asia Cup T20 title last year. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called for patience with head coach Gautam Gambhir amid growing debate over India’s coaching structure following the team’s recent struggles in Test cricket.

India have endured a difficult period in the longest format, suffering two home whitewashes in the last two years. A humiliating 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in 2024 was followed by a 0-2 loss at home to South Africa in 2025, both under Gambhir’s tenure.

New Zealand’s clean sweep also marked the end of an era in Indian Test cricket, bringing down a fortress that had been fiercely protected for more than a decade under captains such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The loss to New Zealand cost India a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2025, while the setback against South Africa could again jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the next one-off title clash, depending on other results.

At the same time, Gambhir has enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, having guided India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai and the Asia Cup in 2025. The team has also remained competitive in limited-overs formats.

Harbhajan underlined the pressures that come with coaching the Indian team and cautioned against rushing into structural changes.

'It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game. You have to be more engaged because there are multiple team selections, and you also need to focus on match results,' Harbhajan told ANI.

'In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach,' he added.

Harbhajan also defended Gambhir’s credentials and urged stakeholders to show restraint.

'Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient,' he said.

Addressing the debate around having separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket, Harbhajan said the idea should not be forced prematurely.

'If you feel you need to split the coaching, such as adopting a policy of one white ball and one red ball, then there is no need to do so for now. But over time, if needed, you should definitely do it. There is nothing wrong with that,' he added.