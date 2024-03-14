News
Tickets for India's T20 WC opener out on March 19

Source: PTI
March 14, 2024 22:09 IST
The former Indian skipper backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's T20 World Cup campaign commences on June 5. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Additional tickets for the 2024 T20 World Cup, including the India-Ireland clash, will go on sale from March 19.

In a release, the International Cricket Council said tickets for 13 additional matches in the USA and West Indies will be released next week. The tickets for 37 games are already on sale.

India open their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. Rohit and Co play arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9, the tickets for which have been over-subscribed more than 200 times.

 

The ticket sales for the tournament starting June 1 began on February 1 with a public ballot.

Prices start at from as low as US$6 for select games in the Caribbean, and from US$35 at venues in the USA.

"Tickets have been in high demand for the event – more than 3 million ticket applications were received during the ballot," said the ICC.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be the biggest event in the format so far, comprising 20 teams who will play 55 games across nine venues.

This is the first time USA is hosting the event, with 16 games being played across three venues.

Tickets for the semi-finals in Trinidad and Guyana on June 26 and June 27 will also be made available from Tues

day.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
