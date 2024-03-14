News
All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round

All England Championships: Erratic Sindhu knocked out in 2nd round

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 14, 2024 17:53 IST
PV Sindhu has now down for the seventh successive time to the indomitable An Se Young

IMAGE: PV Sindhu has now gone down against the indomitable An Se Young for the seventh successive time. Photograph: BAI Media/X

An error-prone PV Sindhu suffered a straight-game defeat to her nemesis An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles second round at the All England badminton Championships in Birmingham on Thursday.

Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, seemed to be in good touch as she fought hard against the world No. 1 Korean but failed to curb her mistakes as she slipped to a 19-21, 11-21 loss in their 42-minute clash.

It was the Indian's seventh successive loss to the indomitable An Se Young, who had become the first Korean woman singles player to win the World Championships last year.

The Korean won in Malaysia and France this season, while Sindhu is on a comeback trail after recovering from a left knee injury.

 

The Indian tried to attack but her 22-year-old opponent was in a different league as she varied the pace of the rallies and used her repertoire of strokes well to come up trumps.

For Sindhu, things went downhill after the break in the second game as errors kept piling up.

Sindhu was up 4-1 but An Se Young started reading the game better and slowed down the rallies. She kept sending the tosses and clears, waiting for errors from Sindhu, who invariably sent the shuttle wide and long.

Soon the Korean was 9-6 up. She committed two unforced errors before charging to the net to put one away and when Sindhu faltered at the net it was 11-8 in favour of Young.

Sindhu kept the attack, producing a backhand push and a cross smash. The Korean, however, stayed solid in her defence to move to 13-10 and then 15-11 with another precise smash.

Sindhu tried to charge to the net and target her rival's body but Young's instinct helped her to survive twice as she sent the shuttle away.

From 13-17, Sindhu fought back to 16-17. But Young again pulled away with two points before grabbing four game points with a forehand drop.

Sindhu pounced one at the net and then produced a tight smash on her rival's forehand to stay alive. The Korean then slipped during a rally as Sindhu made it 19-20.

However, just in time, An Se Young sent a backhand sailing over Sindhu's head to the backline to seal the opening game.

The second game started on a tight note before An Se Young opened up a three-point lead. While Sindhu struggled to get winners, Young kept varying the pace and sending everything back.

Another cross court smash took the Korean to 9-4. She grabbed a five-point lead at the interval with another incredible cross court net shot.

Frustration was piling for Sindhu as she wasted a video referral after going long by a big margin and dumped into net twice next as the Korean led 15-9.

Another backhand and a forehand return went to net as it became 10-18.

Two more unforced errors from the Indian helped An Se Young grab nine match points. She sealed the match with another lovely return at the front court.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
