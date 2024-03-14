The retiring Dhawal Kulkarni said he would be available to take up any role which keeps him associated with the sport.

IMAGE: Dhawal Kulkarni, who retired on Thursday, after playing 95 first-class matches, represented India in 12 ODIs and two T20Is. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy victory brought an end to the career of Mumbai and India seamer Dhawal Kulkarni, who retired after taking 281 wickets in 95 first-class matches while having also played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for the country.

Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs to claim the silverware at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Kulkarni said he has no complaints about not having a long career at the international stage.

"What is gone is gone, I look at the future than what has happened in the past. I know I should have played more cricket for the Indian team," Kulkarni said.

The right-arm pacer said he would be available to take up any role which keeps him associated with the sport.

"I have not thought about it much but cricket has given me so much that I want to give back to cricket. Whether it be coaching or whatever I get, I want to give back to cricket," Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni, who had the unique distinction of taking the first and the last wicket in the final, said Mumbai were always patient against Vidarbha's resistance.

"Winning a final in a tough way is what you want and that's what we did as a team. We hung on to our nerves, put pressure, bowled really well -- all the bowlers chipped in -- it was, you could say, bowling in partnerships and that's what we did," Kulkarni said.

"We didn't lose our nerves. In the end we knew that we wanted one wicket, we wanted to break that partnership," he added.