PinkPromise: Rajasthan Royals celebrate women

IMAGE: #PinkPromise, Sanju Samson looks gooood! Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals step onto the field this IPL season not just in their iconic colours, but in a powerful symbol of women's empowerment.

Their limited-edition pink jersey, adorned with intricate bandhani patterns, pays homage to the vibrant culture and indomitable spirit of Rajasthani women.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals made a #PinkPromise to the superwomen of Rajasthan. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

The striking combination of hot pink signifies the strength and vibrancy of women, while admiral blue echoes the team's regal heritage.

As the jersey proclaims, 'Aurat hai toh Bharat hai' (Where there are women, India thrives), and Rajasthan Royals celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the nation.