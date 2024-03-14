News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » #PinkPromise: Rajasthan Royals celebrate women

#PinkPromise: Rajasthan Royals celebrate women

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 14, 2024 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: #PinkPromise, Sanju Samson looks gooood! Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals step onto the field this IPL season not just in their iconic colours, but in a powerful symbol of women's empowerment.

 

Their limited-edition pink jersey, adorned with intricate bandhani patterns, pays homage to the vibrant culture and indomitable spirit of Rajasthani women.

 

Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals made a #PinkPromise to the superwomen of Rajasthan. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

The striking combination of hot pink signifies the strength and vibrancy of women, while admiral blue echoes the team's regal heritage.

As the jersey proclaims, 'Aurat hai toh Bharat hai' (Where there are women, India thrives), and Rajasthan Royals celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the nation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE Rishabh Pant back in DC nets after 662 days
SEE Rishabh Pant back in DC nets after 662 days
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad
Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 after grandmother's death
Brook pulls out of IPL 2024 after grandmother's death
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal
Mkts end up on buying in IT shrs, positive macro data
Mkts end up on buying in IT shrs, positive macro data
How Bengaluru residents are dealing with water crisis
How Bengaluru residents are dealing with water crisis
HC upholds divorce of elderly couple over cruelty
HC upholds divorce of elderly couple over cruelty

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'

'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances