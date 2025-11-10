HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Throw guys in the deep sea': Gambhir's success mantra

'Throw guys in the deep sea': Gambhir's success mantra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 10, 2025 12:28 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team is not where it "wants to be" in terms of its preparations for next year's T20 World Cup yet but head coach Gautam Gambhir says there is enough time in hand to get there.

In a brief teaser of his interview with 'bcci.tv', Gambhir also stressed on the importance of fitness.

"It has been a very transparent dressing room, it has been a very honest dressing room and that is how we want this dressing room to be. I think we still aren't where we want to be come the T20 World Cup," he said in the 46-second

clip which will be followed by the full interview later in the day.

"Hopefully guys know the importance of being fit. We still have three months to be where we want to be," he added. 

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year. India are the defending champions.

He reiterated his philosophy of handing out tough assignments to individuals to understand the depth of their character.

 

"Throw guys in the deep sea, as simple as it can get. We did the same with Shubman (Gill) as well when he was appointed as Test captain," he said.

Gill pulled off an inspired batting performance in his maiden Test series, against England, as captain. The Indian team under him drew the series 2-2 after every match stretched to the fifth day with fortunes oscillating wildly throughout.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Gavaskar's Warning For World Champions
Gill, Gambhir arrive in Kolkata ahead of SA Tests
Why Did Jadeja Disable Instagram Account?
'Hope Shubman doesn't leave his template'
SEE: Deepti Sharma visits Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple
