Why Did Jadeja Disable Instagram Account?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's verified account on Instagram is currently unavailable on the social media platform. Photograph: BCCI

As the buzz about a possible player swap between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja continues to gather steam, the latter's latest move caught the fans off guard.



Jadeja's verified account on Instagram (@royalnavghan) is currently unavailable on the social media platform.



Fans trying to access his profile are being greeted with the message. 'Profile isn't available The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed.'



Jadeja, who played for Royals in the first two seasons of the IPL, has spent a majority of his career at CSK, where he has not just been one of their frontline players, but also briefly led the team when Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped away from the role before the 2022 season.



Reports state that Samson could move to CSK with Jadeja moving and England all-rounder Sam Curran moving to Royals as part of the trade.



A senior official from CSK confirmed that the franchise's interest in roping in the 30-year-old Samson, who has also been a regular member of the Indian T20I side.



'Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest of procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK,' the official told PTI.

For the trade off to go through, both RR and CSK will be need to submit expressions of interest to the IPL governing council.

Once the players provide their written consents, the two teams will have to work out the final agreement, which will then be ratified by the governing body.