Gavaskar's Warning For World Champions

'In India, advertisers, and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners.'

IMAGE: November 2, 2025: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team created history by winning the first World Cup in the history of Indian women's cricket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Sunil Gavaskar has a word of caution for the Indian women's team, who last week created history by winning the ICC women's ODI World Cup.



The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team was hailed for their incredible achievement and showered with cash rewards including Rs 51 crore (Rs 510 million) from the BCCI along with Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) prize money from the ICC for winning the World Cup.



The women's cricketers were also rewarded by their respective state governments as women's cricket in India touched a new high.



Gavaskar, who was part of India's first ever World Cup triumph in June 1983, said the players must not get disappointed if some 'shameless' brands and individuals use the victory to get free publicity by promising rewards which might never come their way.

'Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don't come to you. In India, advertisers, and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners,' Gavaskar said in his column for Mumbai's Mid-Day newspaper.



'Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players' sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket.'



The cricket legend revealed how many promises of rewards for the 1983 World Cup champions were never fulfilled.



'The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialised. The media can't be blamed as they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realising that they also were being used by these shameless people. So girls, don't fret if these shameless ones are using your win to promote themselves,' he added.

'The 1983 guys will tell you that so many decades down the line, the love and affection of the simple Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth and so it will be yours too, when you also put your feet up. Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind.'



Gavaskar also hailed the contribution of Mandira Bedi, who helped the women's team with funds and sponsors when it was struggling for survival in the 2000s.



'One can't forget Mandira Bedi too, who selflessly not only gave her endorsement fees to the women's team but also brought the brand and some others to sponsor women's cricket when there was hardly any support for their cricket.'