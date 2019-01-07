Three more pacers needed to manage workload, says Kohli

January 07, 2019 16:32 IST

'We already are in the process of identifying (three pacers), and then keep them ready – make them travel with the team, make them understand the importance of Test cricket'

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are all smiles after the historic win. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, said he is on the lookout for three more pacers as relentless as the current crop to manage the workload of the attack that played a crucial role in the team's maiden Test series triumph in Australia.

The attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma has been hailed as India's best ever. Not only in Australia, the fast bowlers had done their job even in England and South Africa but batsmen let them down in the two preceding tours.

"It's important to take care of these guys especially – manage workloads, that's going to be our priority going forward. But even more so, finding three more guys who can bowl as fast as and as relentless as these guys," said Kohli in his post-match interaction on Monday.

"We already are in the process of identifying (three pacers), and then keep them ready – make them travel with the team, make them understand the importance of Test cricket, what areas to bowl, what the mind-set should be. Because once you create this kind of a culture in the team, you want it to continue."

Kohli said it is imperative to think about the future teams.

"The effort is all around. Even on the outside, you need to keep scouting people who can take that legacy forward and not just end in a season. So, we are already in the process of identifying how we can extend this legacy and culture for as long as possible, and set up a system so that it continues for many more years to come.

The skipper said that some of the bowlers need a good break now, which is indicative the Jasprit Bumrah might be rotated during the upcoming ODIs.

"I think the most important thing is to look after these guys because they deserve a good break now. They deserved to be looked after because they are the reason we are sitting here having won in Australia for the first time," said the skipper.

Kohli hopes the success in Australia will inspire the next generation to become world-class Test cricketers.

"I see this series as a stepping-stone for this team to inspire the next lot of Test cricketers. To be passionate about Test cricket firstly, because if the Indian team respects Test cricket we know the fans are going to come in and watch Test cricket. So, the vision is to promote Test cricket back home, to make kids realize that there is no greater satisfaction than playing Test cricket and winning series like these," the skipper said.

"In a world where a lot of people want the easy stuff, matches that finish in the evening, I think it's important to spread that message. As long as the purest format stays alive cricket will be healthy. And to promote that we have to play the kind of cricket we have played here. If we play for boring draws, no results, the game is going nowhere," he added.