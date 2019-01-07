PIX: Team India perform the 'Pujara dance'

January 07, 2019 14:48 IST

'That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn't move his hands.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane attempt the 'Pujara dance'. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara has done everything right in the Test series against Australia but dance, and India captain Virat Kohli said on Monday the unassuming batsman's utter failure in shaking a leg reflected his simplicity.

Kohli, who was part of the impromptu jig in which the run-machine struggled, coined it the 'Pujara dance'.



Pujara amassed 521 runs and won the man of the series award in India's maiden Test series triumph in Australia, but came a cropper when it came to dancing.

IMAGE: The Indian players try to convince Cheteshwar Pujara to shake a leg. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

"That was the Pujara dance because when he walks he doesn't move his hands," Kohli said with a smile at the post-match press conference.



"It was an extension of his walk. You will have to ask Rishabh Pant that, he came up with that and we just went along. I don't know what he was trying to do to be honest. It just felt good, it was very easy but Pujara could not even do that. You can see how simple he is."



The young wicketkeeper-batsman led his India teammates to an impromptu dance after wrapping up the historic win Down Under. With three centuries, Pujara finished as the top scorer in the series from both sides.

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate after winning the Test series in Australia. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

This has been a fine turnaround for Pujara, who had struggled in Australia four years ago and was also left out of the playing eleven for a Test in England last summer.