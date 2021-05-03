Three members of CSK test positive for COVID-19

May 03, 2021 15:22 IST

IMAGE: Three members of the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner - have tested positive for Covid-19. Photograph: BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings camp was hit by COVID-19 as three members of their contingent tested positive for the dreaded virus on Monday.

Three members of the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus cleaner - have tested positive for Covid-19, ESPNCricinfo reported.



CSK were forced to cancel their practice sessions ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Wednesday.



Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Monday.



According to IPL's Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 management, any close contact of an infected person has to isolate for six days and return three negative tests on days 1, 3 and 6.