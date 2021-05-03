News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19: Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

COVID-19: Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

May 03, 2021 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cricket Australia is making an initial donation of $38,600, matching a donation made by Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins last week. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Cricket Australia (CA) and the country's players union have thrown their weight behind a fundraising drive with charity UNICEF Australia to respond to India's COVID-19 health crisis.

 

Governing body CA is making an initial donation of A$50,000 ($38,600), matching a donation made by Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins last week.

"Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement on Monday.

"It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to everyone impacted."

UNICEF Australia's "India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal" is procuring and installing oxygen equipment in hospitals to treat seriously ill patients, providing testing equipment and "supporting acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out", the charity said.

A massive surge in COVID-19 cases has placed a huge strain on India's health system, with a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, and morgues and crematoriums swamped.

India reported 392,488 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the total cases to 19.56 million. Deaths jumped by a record 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.

Amid the crisis, the Indian Premier League has ploughed on despite fierce criticism on social media. The BCCI has said the IPL will continue as scheduled with the final in Ahmedabad on May 30.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Agarwal rues lack of runs in Punjab's middle overs
Agarwal rues lack of runs in Punjab's middle overs
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
'Difficult decision to drop Warner from playing XI'
'Difficult decision to drop Warner from playing XI'
WB voted for cruel lady: Babul Supriyo on TMC win
WB voted for cruel lady: Babul Supriyo on TMC win
PIX: Messi nets twice in Barca win; Inter win Serie A
PIX: Messi nets twice in Barca win; Inter win Serie A
Minimise COVID-19 Impact on Finances
Minimise COVID-19 Impact on Finances
F1: Hamilton wins in Portugal to go eight points clear
F1: Hamilton wins in Portugal to go eight points clear

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

We still need to try few more things: DC captain Pant

We still need to try few more things: DC captain Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use