News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID hits IPL: KKR vs RCB match rescheduled

COVID hits IPL: KKR vs RCB match rescheduled

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 03, 2021 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Several personnel within the KKR camp are unwell, with their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad, in doubt. Photograph: BCCI

Monday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled after two members of the KKR contingent tested positive for COVID-19, a BCCI source said.

 

The match will be played some time later during the tournament, which is scheduled to conclude on May 30.

"Two members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier," the source said.

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger some anxiety in the tournament, which had been going along smoothly so far.

It is learnt that KKR's pace spearhead Pat Cummins revealed the latest development to all the Australian players in the IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised
Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support
Williamson calls for 'conversations' as SRH fail again
Williamson calls for 'conversations' as SRH fail again
Farewell, Major Saab
Farewell, Major Saab
2 months after ceasefire pact, Pak opens fire along IB
2 months after ceasefire pact, Pak opens fire along IB
Asking media not to report fully is 'far-fetched': SC
Asking media not to report fully is 'far-fetched': SC
Pinarayi Aims For The Stars
Pinarayi Aims For The Stars

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

Cricket Australia to raise funds to support India

IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

IPL 2021, Week 3: All the Hits & Misses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use