'This will haunt them,' Malik slams India over trophy snub

India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan may have ended in victory, but Shoaib Malik believes the team’s refusal to collect the trophy means they missed out on one of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim the trophy but chose not to accept it from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav later confirmed that it was the team’s decision not to take the trophy from the ACC chief, leading to a unique celebration on an empty dais once the dignitaries had left.

Speaking to Tapmad after the game, Malik expressed his disapproval, emphasizing the effort and endurance displayed by the Indian players in Dubai.

‘Just look at how much pressure the players went through, how much heat they endured, how much hard work they put in. For what? To win the trophy, to win the tournament.’

‘And then, when they worked so hard, they didn’t even come to take the trophy. You see, today they may be celebrating this decision in their own way, but down the line, after a few years, this will haunt them. We won the trophy, we worked so hard, but we never collected it,’ Malik added.

He further highlighted how the team missed out on a defining moment of celebration despite achieving a historic victory.

‘At the end of the day, they are athletes, they are sportsmen. A sportsman’s job is to come on the field, give your best shot, and that’s it. This was such a massive achievement, such a close match, and not collecting the trophy—it means missing out on the moment. It was a massive moment,’ Malik said.