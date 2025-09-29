HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arshdeep Rules Social Media!

September 29, 2025 13:36 IST

Arshdeep Singh

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh led the trolling brigade with Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arshdeep Singh/Instagram
 

Yorkers on the field, reels off it -- Arshdeep Singh is mastering both games. The left-arm pacer, already India's leading T20I wicket-taker, is fast becoming cricket's social media star.

His playful, witty reels are going viral almost as quickly as his yorkers zip past opposition batters. After India's five wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Arshdeep led the trolling brigade with Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma.

Arshdeep Singh

 

Standing by the boundary ropes, the trio mocked Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed's trademark celebration, crossing their arms and shaking their heads to signal 'get out'.

Arshdeep posted the clip on Instagram, and it quickly gained traction. Sanju Samson, who scored 20 in the final, also featured in the video, smiling as his team-mates ran with the show.

Arshdeep's social media game didn't stop there. After the final, he turned the spotlight onto his mates with a string of light-hearted reels that quickly went viral.

First up was Tilak Varma. In the clip, Arshdeep teased him with the question, 'Final match you perform, what's happening?'

Tilak, keeping a straight face, replied, 'Nothing happening, no one to tell, ground is empty.' When pressed again, he broke into a smile and shot back, 'A lot of happening, winning celebration and lot of happening.'

 

Next came Abhishek Sharma, the tournament's top run-scorer. This time Arshdeep tweaked the question to, 'Full tournament you perform, what happening?' The playful banter perfectly captured the celebratory mood in the Indian camp.

 

And he didn't stop there. Kuldeep Yadav, the Asia Cup's leading wicket-taker, also found himself in front of Arshdeep's camera. By roping in Kuldeep, Arshdeep once again showed his knack for turning cricketing milestones into social media gold.

