Home  » Cricket » 'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'

'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'

Last updated on: September 29, 2025 13:07 IST

'In any other sport, this would have been an open and shut case. But with ICC Chairman, CEO, CFO, Commercial chief, and head of Events and Communications being Indians, suspension seems unlikely.'

Team India

IMAGE: Calling it 'an ugly day for cricket', retired Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif accused the Indian team of undermining the spirit of the game. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

India's refusal to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sparked outrage in Pakistan, with former captain Rashid Latif calling for the Indian team's suspension from International Cricket Council tournaments.

Latif argued that such an act of defiance would result in immediate disciplinary action in most other sports but doubted whether the ICC would act against India given its strong influence over the governing body's leadership.

Jay Amit Shah is currently the ICC chairman.

Calling it 'an ugly day for cricket', Latif accused the Indian team of undermining the spirit of the game.

The post-match presentation ceremony was thrown into disarray when India declined to accept the trophy from Naqvi -- who is also Pakistan's interior minister -- forcing the organisers to cut short proceedings.

While individual awards were handed out, the players collectively avoided acknowledging Naqvi on stage.

In a Facebook post, Latif wrote, 'Indian cricket team a good candidate for suspension from @ICC after refusing to collect the #AsiaCup2025 trophy and awards from the ACC Chairman. In any other sport, this would have been an open and shut case. But with ICC Chairman, CEO, CFO, Commercial chief, and head of Events and Communications being Indians, suspension seems unlikely.'

'Ugly day for cricket as India once again breached the spirit and essence of the gentleman's game, that too in broad daylight', Latif added.

