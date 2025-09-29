No Trophy No Problem: India's Winning Moments!

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Even though they were denied the winners' trophy, nothing could stop the Indian team from passionately celebrating their Asia Cup triumph after beating Pakistan in a thrilling final, in Dubai, on Sunday.



Tilak Varma kept his cool under pressure in the closing stages of the run chase with a masterful knock of 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a five wicket victory in the title clash.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav lauds match-winner Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI/X

The 22 year old erupted in joy after Rinku Singh hit the winning runs, smashing Haris Rauf over mid-on for a boundary.



'Talking is easy, winning takes character,' Tilak said on Instagram after the triumph.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma's unbeaten fifty powered India to their ninth Asia Cup title. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's players celebrated with empty hands, making cricket history for all the wrong reasons. They refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council president. He is also Pakistan's interior minister.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma gets a hug from India and Mumbai Indians team-mate Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/X

For the first time ever, a winning team turned away from the trophy at the presentation ceremony, transforming a sporting triumph into a bold statement.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates with his India team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: A jubilant Tilak Varma after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates with Rinku Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate the triumph with edited images of the trophy. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Yadav with a photoshopped image of the trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram