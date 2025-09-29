HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No Trophy No Problem: India's Winning Moments!

September 29, 2025 12:27 IST

September 29, 2025 12:27 IST

Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Even though they were denied the winners' trophy, nothing could stop the Indian team from passionately celebrating their Asia Cup triumph after beating Pakistan in a thrilling final, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Tilak Varma kept his cool under pressure in the closing stages of the run chase with a masterful knock of 69 not out off 53 balls to steer India to a five wicket victory in the title clash.

Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav lauds match-winner Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI/X

The 22 year old erupted in joy after Rinku Singh hit the winning runs, smashing Haris Rauf over mid-on for a boundary.

'Talking is easy, winning takes character,' Tilak said on Instagram after the triumph.

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma's unbeaten fifty powered India to their ninth Asia Cup title. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's players celebrated with empty hands, making cricket history for all the wrong reasons. They refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the Asian Cricket Council president. He is also Pakistan's interior minister.

Tilak Varma with Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Tilak Varma gets a hug from India and Mumbai Indians team-mate Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/X

For the first time ever, a winning team turned away from the trophy at the presentation ceremony, transforming a sporting triumph into a bold statement.

Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates with his India team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/X

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: A jubilant Tilak Varma after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tilak Varma with Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Tilak Varma celebrates with Rinku Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Team India

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate the triumph with edited images of the trophy. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav with Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Yadav with a photoshopped image of the trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Abhishek Sharma with Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill with a photoshopped image of the trophy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sharma/Instagram
 
