Will Gambhir, Team India Follow SKY's Gesture?

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 29, 2025 12:35 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav donates his Asia Cup match fees to support the armed forces and families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his entire match fees from the Asia Cup to support the armed forces and families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

'I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces

and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,' Suryakumar tweeted on X after the victory.

Last week, Suryakumar was fined 30 percent of his match fee for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack after winning the group match against Pakistan on September 14, a sanction that the BCCI has appealed against.

No word yet on whether Coach Gautam Gambhir and the other members of the Indian team will follow their skipper's generous example and donate their match fees as well.

