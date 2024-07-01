Virat Kohli, on Monday, posted a gratitude-filled, emotional, note for his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, on Instagram.

'None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU @anushkasharma,' Virat posted with five heart emojis.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's Instagram story from Sunday morning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma woke up as a World Champion on Sunday morning with his prized possession beside him.

Rohit couldn't help but share the morning after picture with the Trophy by his bedside, wishing his Instagram followers a 'Good morning'.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's post on X on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

Later in the day, Rohit wrote a post on X alongside a photo on him lying on the ground, after the T20 World Cup triumph.

'This picture epitomises how I'm feeling right now. So many words but can't find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I'm basking in a dream come true for a billion of us. '