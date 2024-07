IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20s after the victory. Photograph: ANI, Ash Allen/Reuters

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup.

Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.

Birla congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led team on the feat.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.