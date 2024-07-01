IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and his team have been told to stay in their hotel as Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, July 1, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian team's departure from Barbados after winning the T20 World Cup has been delayed because of bad weather.



A curfew was declared in Barbados after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday.

Barbados airport has been shut, all offices and stores closed and residents and visitors told to stay indoors.



'An outer band of Beryl will bring heavy showers and storm-force winds across the island after midnight. The center of Beryl expected to pass about 80 miles (130 km) south of Barbados early Monday morning 1st July 2024,' sBarbados Meteorological Services posted on X.

'Hurricane Beryl remains a strong category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH (215 Km/h) and therefore, a hurricane warning remains in effect for Barbados.'



Vikrant Gupta, managing editor of Aaj Tak, who is in Barbados to cover the T20 World Cup, said the Indian players have been told to stay in their hotel room and the travel plans are not yet clear.



'So the Barbados airport has been shut. It's now a curfew like situation and nobody is allowed to step out. Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit in the next 6 hours. Already started drizzling. Beryl upgraded to Category 4 (the second most severe).' Gupta tweeted.

'Team India to stay indoors, packed in their hotel. Nobody knows what's in store the next 24 hours. Unsure about travel plans,' Gupta added.

A report in USA Today said the hurricane will bring 'life-threatening' winds and storm surge to the Caribbean.



'The storm, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, will bring "life-threatening" winds and storm surge to the Caribbean and become a "major" hurricane by Monday,' according to the National Hurricane Center, the USA Today newspaper report said.