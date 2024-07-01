T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit

Rohit Sharma did practically everything right in the T20 World Cup: He batted brilliantly, he captained even more capably, but he failed to top the most valuable player table.

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his half-century against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Photograph: KInd courtesy BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma did practically everything right in the T20 World Cup: He batted brilliantly, he captained even more capably, but he failed to top the most valuable player table.

We don't suppose he cares; we don't suppose anybody truly cares.

In fact, Rohit himself said that he didn't care all that much for records; all he cared for was to win matches for India.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (356) topping the MVPI table is a wonderful story; heart-warming evidence that Afghanistan is making rapid strides as a cricket-playing nation.

Gurbaz (281 runs) was also the top run-scorer; Fazalhaq Farooqui (274) was 13th and the top wicket-taker (17 wickets). Rashid Khan (321) was 8th.

IMAGE: Afghanistan opener Gurbaz Rahmanullah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Recall that MVPI collapses a cricketer's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'runs equivalent'.

MVPI is the highest if you score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.

For India, Hardik Pandya (325) jumped from 10th to 5th, Jasprit Bumrah (303) jumped from 15th to 10th, Arshdeep Singh (25th to 18th; 253) and Axar Patel (33 to 22; 241) also moved up.

Virat Kohli entered the MVPI top 50 after his superlative knock in the final.

The table below shows the rankings after the final.

Rank Player's Name Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 356 80 281 18 16 124.3 0 - 8 2 Rohit Sharma IND 348 92 257 24 15 156.7 0 - 8 3 Quinton de Kock SA 338 74 243 21 13 140.5 0 - 9 4 Marcus Stoinis AUS 331 67 169 14 10 164.1 10 8.9 7 5 Hardik Pandya IND 325 50 144 11 9 151.6 11 7.6 8 6 Travis Head AUS 322 76 255 26 15 158.4 0 - 7 7 Jos Buttler ENG 322 83 214 22 10 158.5 0 - 8 8 Rashid Khan AFG 321 19 57 5 4 123.9 14 6.2 8 9 Nicholas Pooran WI 314 98 228 15 17 146.2 0 - 7 10 Jasprit Bumrah IND 303 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.2 8 11 Anrich Nortje SA 286 1 1 0 0 100 15 5.7 9 12 Andre Russell WI 277 30 78 8 4 166 11 7 7 13 Fazalhaq Farooqi AFG 274 4 6 1 0 120 17 6.3 8 14 Andries Gous USA 274 80 219 20 11 151 0 - 6 15 Rishabh Pant IND 270 42 171 19 6 127.6 0 - 8 16 Suryakumar Yadav IND 266 53 199 15 10 135.4 0 - 8 17 Philip Salt ENG 263 87 188 16 10 159.3 0 - 8 18 Arshdeep Singh IND 253 9 12 1 0 75 17 7.2 8 19 Heinrich Klaasen SA 249 52 190 9 13 126.7 0 - 9 20 Roston Chase WI 247 52 94 7 4 130.6 7 5.3 6 21 Rishad Hossain BAN 242 24 40 2 4 153.8 14 7.8 7 22 Axar Patel IND 241 47 92 5 6 139.4 9 7.9 8 23 Kasigo Rabada SA 229 5 9 2 0 128.6 13 6.3 9 24 David Warner AUS 227 56 178 17 9 139.1 0 - 7 25 Alzari Joseph WI 224 11 17 2 0 130.8 13 7.2 7 26 Ibrahim Zadran AFG 221 70 231 25 4 107.4 0 - 8 27 Gulbadin Naib AFG 219 49 90 9 3 104.7 7 5.2 8 28 Harry Brook ENG 218 53 145 16 2 157.6 0 - 8 29 Naveen-ul-Haq AFG 215 4 6 1 0 40 13 6 8 30 Glenn Maxwell AUS 214 59 132 12 7 141.9 3 8.6 7 31 Adam Zampa AUS 211 9 9 1 0 128.6 13 6.7 7 32 Tanzim Hasan Sakib BAN 200 4 12 0 0 52.2 11 6.2 7 33 Brandon McMullen SCO 194 61 140 13 8 170.7 0 - 4 34 Trent Boult NZ 193 7 10 0 1 90.9 9 3.7 4 35 Aiden Markram SA 187 46 123 14 2 100.8 2 6.9 9 36 Aaron Jones USA 184 94 162 8 14 135 0 - 6 37 Keshav Maharaj SA 183 5 13 1 0 54.2 11 6.3 8 38 Towhid Hridoy BAN 177 40 153 9 8 128.6 0 - 7 39 Akeal Hosein WI 176 15 21 1 1 75 9 5.6 7 40 Tristan Stubbs SA 175 33 165 13 3 101.2 0 - 9 41 Johnson Charles WI 162 44 140 18 3 113.8 0 - 6 42 David Miller SA 161 59 169 10 8 102.4 0 - 9 43 Jofra Archer ENG 159 21 22 1 2 129.4 10 7.2 8 44 Kuldeep Yadav IND 158 0 0 0 0 - 10 7 5 45 Adil Rashid ENG 157 2 2 0 0 100 10 6.6 8 46 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 157 3 3 0 0 60 8 5.5 7 47 Virat Kohli IND 156 76 151 8 7 112.7 0 - 8 48 Marco Jansen SA 156 21 32 1 1 97 7 6.8 9 49 Sherfane Rutherford WI 156 68 121 5 9 147.6 0 - 7 50 Lockie Ferguson NZ 154 2 2 0 0 40 7 4 4

