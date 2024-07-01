T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit

Rohit Sharma did practically everything right in the T20 World Cup: He batted brilliantly, he captained even more capably, but he failed to top the most valuable player table.
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of T20 World Cup 2024.
We don't suppose he cares; we don't suppose anybody truly cares.
In fact, Rohit himself said that he didn't care all that much for records; all he cared for was to win matches for India.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (356) topping the MVPI table is a wonderful story; heart-warming evidence that Afghanistan is making rapid strides as a cricket-playing nation.
Gurbaz (281 runs) was also the top run-scorer; Fazalhaq Farooqui (274) was 13th and the top wicket-taker (17 wickets). Rashid Khan (321) was 8th.
Recall that MVPI collapses a cricketer's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'runs equivalent'.
MVPI is the highest if you score a lot of runs at a high strike rate and take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate.
For India, Hardik Pandya (325) jumped from 10th to 5th, Jasprit Bumrah (303) jumped from 15th to 10th, Arshdeep Singh (25th to 18th; 253) and Axar Patel (33 to 22; 241) also moved up.
Virat Kohli entered the MVPI top 50 after his superlative knock in the final.
The table below shows the rankings after the final.
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|AFG
|356
|80
|281
|18
|16
|124.3
|0
|-
|8
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|348
|92
|257
|24
|15
|156.7
|0
|-
|8
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|338
|74
|243
|21
|13
|140.5
|0
|-
|9
|4
|Marcus Stoinis
|AUS
|331
|67
|169
|14
|10
|164.1
|10
|8.9
|7
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|325
|50
|144
|11
|9
|151.6
|11
|7.6
|8
|6
|Travis Head
|AUS
|322
|76
|255
|26
|15
|158.4
|0
|-
|7
|7
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|322
|83
|214
|22
|10
|158.5
|0
|-
|8
|8
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|321
|19
|57
|5
|4
|123.9
|14
|6.2
|8
|9
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|314
|98
|228
|15
|17
|146.2
|0
|-
|7
|10
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|303
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.2
|8
|11
|Anrich Nortje
|SA
|286
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|15
|5.7
|9
|12
|Andre Russell
|WI
|277
|30
|78
|8
|4
|166
|11
|7
|7
|13
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|AFG
|274
|4
|6
|1
|0
|120
|17
|6.3
|8
|14
|Andries Gous
|USA
|274
|80
|219
|20
|11
|151
|0
|-
|6
|15
|Rishabh Pant
|IND
|270
|42
|171
|19
|6
|127.6
|0
|-
|8
|16
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|266
|53
|199
|15
|10
|135.4
|0
|-
|8
|17
|Philip Salt
|ENG
|263
|87
|188
|16
|10
|159.3
|0
|-
|8
|18
|Arshdeep Singh
|IND
|253
|9
|12
|1
|0
|75
|17
|7.2
|8
|19
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SA
|249
|52
|190
|9
|13
|126.7
|0
|-
|9
|20
|Roston Chase
|WI
|247
|52
|94
|7
|4
|130.6
|7
|5.3
|6
|21
|Rishad Hossain
|BAN
|242
|24
|40
|2
|4
|153.8
|14
|7.8
|7
|22
|Axar Patel
|IND
|241
|47
|92
|5
|6
|139.4
|9
|7.9
|8
|23
|Kasigo Rabada
|SA
|229
|5
|9
|2
|0
|128.6
|13
|6.3
|9
|24
|David Warner
|AUS
|227
|56
|178
|17
|9
|139.1
|0
|-
|7
|25
|Alzari Joseph
|WI
|224
|11
|17
|2
|0
|130.8
|13
|7.2
|7
|26
|Ibrahim Zadran
|AFG
|221
|70
|231
|25
|4
|107.4
|0
|-
|8
|27
|Gulbadin Naib
|AFG
|219
|49
|90
|9
|3
|104.7
|7
|5.2
|8
|28
|Harry Brook
|ENG
|218
|53
|145
|16
|2
|157.6
|0
|-
|8
|29
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|AFG
|215
|4
|6
|1
|0
|40
|13
|6
|8
|30
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|214
|59
|132
|12
|7
|141.9
|3
|8.6
|7
|31
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|211
|9
|9
|1
|0
|128.6
|13
|6.7
|7
|32
|Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|BAN
|200
|4
|12
|0
|0
|52.2
|11
|6.2
|7
|33
|Brandon McMullen
|SCO
|194
|61
|140
|13
|8
|170.7
|0
|-
|4
|34
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|193
|7
|10
|0
|1
|90.9
|9
|3.7
|4
|35
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|187
|46
|123
|14
|2
|100.8
|2
|6.9
|9
|36
|Aaron Jones
|USA
|184
|94
|162
|8
|14
|135
|0
|-
|6
|37
|Keshav Maharaj
|SA
|183
|5
|13
|1
|0
|54.2
|11
|6.3
|8
|38
|Towhid Hridoy
|BAN
|177
|40
|153
|9
|8
|128.6
|0
|-
|7
|39
|Akeal Hosein
|WI
|176
|15
|21
|1
|1
|75
|9
|5.6
|7
|40
|Tristan Stubbs
|SA
|175
|33
|165
|13
|3
|101.2
|0
|-
|9
|41
|Johnson Charles
|WI
|162
|44
|140
|18
|3
|113.8
|0
|-
|6
|42
|David Miller
|SA
|161
|59
|169
|10
|8
|102.4
|0
|-
|9
|43
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|159
|21
|22
|1
|2
|129.4
|10
|7.2
|8
|44
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|158
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|7
|5
|45
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|157
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
|10
|6.6
|8
|46
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|157
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|8
|5.5
|7
|47
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|156
|76
|151
|8
|7
|112.7
|0
|-
|8
|48
|Marco Jansen
|SA
|156
|21
|32
|1
|1
|97
|7
|6.8
|9
|49
|Sherfane Rutherford
|WI
|156
|68
|121
|5
|9
|147.6
|0
|-
|7
|50
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|154
|2
|2
|0
|0
|40
|7
|4
|4
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com