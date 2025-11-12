HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit Crashes Pre-Wedding Shoot

November 12, 2025 10:59 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

Trust Rohit Sharma to turn a workout into a wedding celebration. The cricketer's impromptu dance moves during a couple's pre-wedding shoot has had social media in a collective grin.

Ro was recently spotted training with Mumbai's Ranji players at the Mumbai Cricket Association complex in north west Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma

But it wasn't all serious practice for the Hitman. In a video that has gone viral, Ro was seen adding his trademark humour to a couple's pre-wedding photoshoot.

Spotting the shoot while working out, Ro suddenly played the Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai song on his speaker and began dancing, leaving the couple-to-be both stunned and thrilled.

The bride can even be heard exclaiming in Gujarati, 'Aa toh moment thayigayo! (This just became a moment)' as Ro laughed and joined the fun.

Rohit Sharma

